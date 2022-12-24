When Pishachini met Nazar, Harsh Rajput reunites with Nazar's co-star Nitya Fatnani! 

MUMBAI : Harsh Rajput is a well-known actor in the entertainment world who has been slowly rising to become one of the most prolific actors.

With Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan on StarPlus, he made his television debut. He also played roles in the television series Dharm Veer, Hitler Didi, and Crazy Stupid Ishq. Additionally, Harsh has appeared in a number of episodic series, including Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Yeh Hai Aashiqui.

He also had a part in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, the most-watched television show. He most recently appeared in the supernatural television series Nazar on StarPlus, which was produced by 4 Lions Films and starred Niyati Fatnani and him the lead character, Ansh Rathod. He later portrayed the major part in the Naagin 5 spinoff Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein on Colors TV.

Currently seen on "Pishachini on Colors," he has been winning hearts everywhere.

Harsh recently delighted his fans of the show when he had a reunion with some of the cast of Nazar at a party, and especially when he posted a bunch of pictures from the evening. The one that has got people buzzing is his reunion with Nitya Fatnani. Check out the pictures here;

On the other hand, the show Pishachini is said to be getting over as it has completed the 100 episodes that it was scheduled for. Fans of the show are disappointed, but they know how the format works and they are very excited to see Harsh in future projects.

