When Popatlal asked Radhika Madan -"Aapki shaadi ho gayi hai?"

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar recently reported about actress Radhika Madan gracing the sets of TV’s popular and longest running show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV and Neela Telefilms).

Radhika had come to promote her forthcoming film Angrezi Medium which is a sequel to the 2017 comedy entertainer, Hindi Medium, starring Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saba Qamar, and Deepak Dobriyal in the lead roles. Radhika essays the role of Irrfan’s daughter in the film.

She invites Bhide and Madhavi to watch her film Angrezi Medium. Later, when Tapu Sena and Popatlal also get to know about it they accompany Bhide and Madhavi to watch the film.

On reaching the theatre, they meet Radhika. The bachelor Popatlal gets smitten but Radhika’s beauty and tries his luck by asking her if she is married.

What did Radhika reply?

Well for that viewers will have to tune to the show to find out!

Radhika got critically acclaimed for her previous two films - Vishal Bharadwaj's Pataakha, a tale about two warring sisters in a village, and Vasan Bala- directed action comedy Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.