When Prince Narula and Paras Chhabra had a MAJOR FIGHT

Prince Narula and Paras Chhabra’s clash is known to everyone. Before entering Bigg Boss, Paras claimed that Prince was his fan and took career advice from him. This didn’t go down well with Prince and he expressed his dislike towards him in Bigg Buzz.

Well, all of it was because of their clash in MTV Splitsvilla season 8. In the show Paras made a wildcard celebrity guest entry and was always at loggerheads with Prince Narula.

In a particular task, Paras was too aggressive which had hurt Prince badly but when asked if he want to continue the task, Prince said yes and competed against him and guess what, he won the task as well.

In the end, Prince won MTV Splitsvilla season 8.

