When Prince Narula and Paras Chhabra had a MAJOR FIGHT

Prince and Paras were always at loggerheads in MTV Splitsvilla 8

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Apr 2020 11:36 AM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is making sure that our readers and audience are entertained while we face this challenging period of being on a lockdown in the wake of Coronavirus. We’re trying hard to provide our readers with interesting articles and fun facts about actors and the showbiz industry.

Prince Narula and Paras Chhabra’s clash is known to everyone. Before entering Bigg Boss, Paras claimed that Prince was his fan and took career advice from him. This didn’t go down well with Prince and he expressed his dislike towards him in Bigg Buzz.

Well, all of it was because of their clash in MTV Splitsvilla season 8. In the show Paras made a wildcard celebrity guest entry and was always at loggerheads with Prince Narula.

Have a look at the video:

In a particular task, Paras was too aggressive which had hurt Prince badly but when asked if he want to continue the task, Prince said yes and competed against him and guess what, he won the task as well.

Have a look at this video wherein Paras and Prince had a huge argument.

In the end, Prince won MTV Splitsvilla season 8.

What are your views on Paras Chhabra and Prince Narula?

Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Prince Narula Paras Chhabra major fight MTV Splitsvilla 8 Bigg Boss

