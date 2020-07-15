When Prince Narula BROKEDOWN on the sets of MTV Roadies

MUMBAI : MTV Roadies is one of the longest running and most viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan-following and many grow up to become a Roadie. However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from the group interviews to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on the journey of being a Roadie and winning the title.

While the way the auditions for the same are conducted, the show is perceived to be only about competition and winning while there's more to the show. Many times the shocking twists and turns leave everyone including the gang leaders in shock.

In one such incident, the tough task master Prince Narula broke down in tears as one of the strongest contestants Tarun Solanki was voted out and one contestant amongst Prince’s team voted against Tarun which hurt him even more. Prince felt extremely disappointed at that particular moment.

Have a look at the video:

