When Prince Narula ROMANCED Nora Fatehi

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com brings to you a nostalgic trip to Bigg Boss season 9. BB9 was quite a successful season and was loved by many. Prince Narula lifted the winner’s trophy and was linked with both co-contestants Yuvika Chaudhary and Nora Fatehi.

Prince had a great friendship with Yuvika in the show. Later, Nora entered as a wild card contestant and had Prince’s attention. Nora and Prince were seen too much into each other’s company. The duo openly

expressed fondness for each other and were also seen getting cosy. Nora was seen speaking her mind out to Prince, while she also had some great advice for him. Prince was also blown-over by the Moroccan beauty.

While the audience believed that Prince and Nora would re-unite post the show, nothing of that sort happened and they never re-kindled their love. In an interview, Nora said, "What happened between Prince and me is technically not a controversy. There is nothing wrong in it.

We liked each other. What we had was very sweet and innocent. When I entered the show, I supported him a lot and gave him a lot of advice. There was a nice connect and the audience loved that. A lot of people enjoyed (watching) me and Prince together, our chemistry and conversations... They thought it was cute. For me, it was a beautiful experience”.

Have a look at a few pictures of Prince and Nora from Bigg Boss days.

After a while, Prince announced his relationship with another co-contestant Yuvika Chaudhary. The duo is happily married.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.