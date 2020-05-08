When Raghav Juyal DITCHED Shakti Mohan

MUMBAI: Star Plus dance reality show Dance Plus is a very successful series on television.

Now the concept of the show is that the contestants gets trained by coaches Puneet, Dharmesh, Shakti, and in the latest season she was replaced by choreographer Karishma Chavan.

One of the factors that has made the show an interesting watch is that it’s been hosted by Raghav Juyal who makes the show very entertaining, and the fun banter between Raghav and Shakti is loved by the audience. Raghav has a fun way of pulling everyone’s leg from the panel including Reme D’souza. However, his chemistry and impeccable comic time when he interacts with Shakti has a separate fan-following.

In the previous seasons, Raghav tried to woo Shakti with his charm while the model turned actress always gave him a cold shoulder.

Well, in one of the episodes, Raghav changed sides as Katrina Kaif was present on the Dance Plus sets. He ditched Shakti and proposed Katrina Kaif. When Katrina put down his offer, he very funnily got back on trying his luck with Shakti.

Have a look at the hilarious glimpse:

What do you have to say about Raghav and Shakti’s bond? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.