When Raghav Juyal made us laugh out loud

MUMBAI: Dancer, actor, and host Raghav Juyal is popular for his dance moves in the slow-motion style. He also has a natural comic skill that has fetched him shows and films. He has shown his talent in shows and films such as Dance Plus, Rising Star, ABCD 2, and Nawabzaade.



He has a sense of comic timing and humour that work on stage as an anchor. His stage name Crockroaxz defines him the best. In shows, the funniest moments are because of host Raghav, who gives his 100% and makes the audience laugh.



Here are his funniest videos.





And second one comes here This time Raghav is behind Dharmesh and asking him to get married fast, later no one will ask wherein this video Rhagav is reading the news about Dharmsesh and talking shit about it. Whereas fans are loving and enjoyingAnd here comes the funniest one. Wherein Rahgav is taking with skeleton and showing the different Dance steps with respective dancers. This time he included Terrance also in his comedy.