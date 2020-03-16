News

When Raghav made Shah Rukh Khan dance

16 Mar 2020 07:41 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus dance reality show Dance Plus sees contestants from all over India bringing a string of variations to their style. 

These contestants are being trained by coaches Puneet, Dharmesh, Shakti. This time, Shakti was replaced by choreographer Karishma. 

Now, we came across a throwback video when superstar Shah Rukh Khan  graced the show, and shook a leg with the DID choreographer Raghav. 

The superstar did the hook step of Raghav, where they walked in slow motion, and it’s a delight to watch these two perform together.

Check out the video below :

