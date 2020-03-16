When Raghav made Shah Rukh Khan dance

MUMBAI: Star Plus dance reality show Dance Plus sees contestants from all over India bringing a string of variations to their style.

These contestants are being trained by coaches Puneet, Dharmesh, Shakti. This time, Shakti was replaced by choreographer Karishma.

Now, we came across a throwback video when superstar Shah Rukh Khan graced the show, and shook a leg with the DID choreographer Raghav.

The superstar did the hook step of Raghav, where they walked in slow motion, and it’s a delight to watch these two perform together.

Check out the video below :