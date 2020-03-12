When Ranbir and Prachi of KumKum Bhagya danced on the tunes of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Akshay Kumar

MUMBAI: KumKum Bhaya is one of the top most shows on television and it’s loved by the audience and the viewers. The fans love to watch the lead pair Abhi and Pragya and are still waiting for them to unite.

A few months ago, the serial took a leap and now the stories revolve around their kids Rhea and Prachi. The current track is focusing majorly on Prachi and Ranbir’s love story.

There are a lot of fan clubs that are dedicated to the show, and now one of the fan clubs shared a video where you can see our very own Ranbir and Prachi dancing on tunes of Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra.

There are seen dancing on the song, 'Do me a favour let’s play holi' from the movie Waqt( 2004).

Well, these days the audience loves to watch the new pair of Prachi and Ranbir and are wishing that their love story doesn’t have the fate like Abhi and Pragya.

Check out the post below :