When Ranbir Kapoor asked permission from Neha Kakkar to dance with THIS special person

MUMBAI: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs is a very successful singing reality show on Zee TV. Little kids from the age of 5 – 16 can participate and showcase their talent. The judges of the show were Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Javed Ali.

Remember the miracle child Jayas Kumar who was only 5 years old and gave a smashing performance on the stage?

Jayas, who is gifted with an exceptionally sharp memory and can memorise any song's lyrics in a very short span of time, has a rare heart condition--his heart is on the side instead of left.

However, his limitation did not stop him in any way. First, he was selected as the Top 15 of the seasons, and even when he was eliminated he continued to appear on the show and entertain the audience with his renditions.

Judge Himesh Reshammiya also signed him for a song. He used to call him Chhote Bhagwan on the show.

In one of the episodes, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif came to promote their movie Jagga Jassos and once again Jayas added the entertainment factor to the episode.

Jayas rose to fame with Ranbir Kapoor’s song channa mereya for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and since then he has never looked back.

In the video, you can hear Ranbir saying how he has saved the little boy’s video and tried to learn the step that he does while singing but he fails in it. He then requests Jayas to teach him the dance and asked permission from Neha Kakkar who is the judge on the show whether he can dance or no.

The singer happily says yes, of course, you can and then both dances together gives a cute performance.

Post the performance Neha, Katrina and Ranbir dance along with Jayas on the tunes of Galti sae Mistake.

The video is really adorable and will melt your hearts and you would want to see more of both of them.

The best thing about his performance used to be that, he used to enjoy every bit of his singing.

Well, he wasn’t the winner of the show but had won many hearts.

( VIDEO CREDIT : YOUTUBE, ZEE TV, JJ DJ JAKIR CHENEL)