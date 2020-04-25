When Rannvijay Singha and Prince Narula BROKEDOWN on the sets of MTV Roadies

MUMBAI: However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from the group interviews to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on the journey of being a Roadie and winning the title.

There have been a lot of times that the judges and gang leaders have grown extremely close to the Roadies contestants.

During the fourteenth season of MTV Roadies, an unusual incident happened on the sets of the show. The contestants and the crew were shocked.

Roadie Baseer Ali was eliminated from the show which left Prince Narula and Rannvijay Singh in tears. The duo was quite close with Baseer and didn’t want him to go from the journey. As Baseer started delievering his goodbye speech, tears started rolling down from Prince and Rannvijay’s eyes.

Given the fact that both Prince and Rannvijay are tough guys, it was indeed an unusual sight to have both the strong men break down.

However, it also gives a message to all the men out there that crying or venting out emotions is just fine and has nothing to do with masculinity.

Have a look at the video:

What are your views on the same? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.