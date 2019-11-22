When Rashami and Sidharth were on good terms

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla both are very talented actors of television. They have been in the industry for a long time. They have come up om their own with hard work and struggle.

Rashami and Siddharth were seen on screen in Dil Se Dil Tak on Colors. Their chemistry was so good that rumours were spread that they were dating each other. After ages, they are seen once again on screen in Big Boss 13 and are having a tough time adjusting with each other.

However, it seems like the duo has gone through a lot of ups and downs, and their present equation in the show is just a result of it.

Initially, when the two entered the Big Boss house, both the celebrities tried to avoid each other. Later, when they interacted, it seemed the two might come to terms with their past and be on cordial terms. However, it didn't go as planned. The two have engaged in fights and arguments almost on a daily basis, and their relationship has only deteriorated.

However, fans miss their jodi and wish them to see again.

