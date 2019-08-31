When Ravi Dubey REFUSED an intimate scene in Jamai 2.0

MUMBAI: One of the most popular shows on television, Jama Raja is all geared up to launch Jamai 2.0 on ZEE5. Ravi and Nia’s pairing as Siddharth and Roshni on the TV series was an incredible success. Millions of people fell in love with #SidNi and have been waiting for the sequel. However, all was not well on the sets when Ravi called it quits due to an intimate scene with Nia. The situation went out of control as the star refused to budge.

The team had to reach out to Ashvini Yardi (the brain behind the show), who then called Sargun (Ravi's wife and a popular actor) at the twelveth hour to convince him for the same. She worked her magic, and the rest is history!

The show is all set to launch in September.

Stay tuned for more updates.