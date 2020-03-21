When Ravi-Nia hilariously failed to nail THIS challenge given by Kushal Tandon; watch video

MUMBAI: The entire nation has locked themselves up in their house to fight against the deadly coronavirus. Our TV stars too have taken a break from their work and are safeguarding themselves by social distancing.

While we won't get to see our TV stars outside at various places but they are trying their best to stay connected with their fans via social media. From posting throwback videos and pictures to sharing all the latest activities they are doing at home, the celebs are keeping their fans updated about their latest whereabouts.

Everyone is trying their best possible ways to kill the time and popular TV actor Kushal Tandon came up with the famous Emoji Challenge. The actor nominated many of his pals including Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey.

Both Ravi and Nia took up the challenge but the outcome was just too hilarious. Ravi and Nia terribly failed but their efforts were worthy of applause.

Take a look at the video:

Well, Ravi and Nia definitely failed to ace the challenge but were successful in making us laugh.