When Ravi Shastri ignored Yuvraj Singh and Dhoni

MUMBAI: Nine years ago, India emerged victorious at the 2011 World Cup. They beat Sri Lanka by six wickets with ten deliveries to spare. Ardent fans, cricketers, and other well-wishers have now taken to social media to congratulate the Indian cricket team again for their historic win. Indian coach Ravi Shastri, who was a commentator at the match, has also congratulated the players in a tweet.

He congratulated the team including Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli in the tweet. Shastri also shared a video of the last few moments of the match, including the one in which the team holds the trophy. However, unfortunately, he has forgot to mention two of the most important people here who made huge contributions towards team India’s historic win in 2011.

Many Congratulations Guys! Something you will cherish all your life. Just like we from the 1983 group #WorldCup2011 - @sachin_rt @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/1CjZMJPHZh — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 2, 2020

He did not mention Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni. This did not go well with Yuvraj who has responded to Ravi Shastri’s tweet by reminding him about the same with a sarcastic message that reads, 'Thanks senior! U can tag me and mahi also we were also part of it.'

