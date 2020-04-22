When Rekha gave a cold-shoulder to Mahabharata Duryodhana AKA Puneet Issar in BB8

MUMBAI: Puneet Issar is one of the prominent personalities of the small screen and Bollywood. The veteran star has featured in many super hit films and TV shows over the years. However, the actor is still known for his role as Duryodhana in Mahabharata.

Apart from that, Puneet grabbed major attention in the 80s for his fight sequence with megastar Amitabh Bachchan which went terribly wrong. Big B got several injured in his stomach when Puneet accidentally hit him while shooting a fight sequence.

That was an unforgettable sequence which will be remembered by everyone. However, it seems, there's one more person who did not forget this incident and it is none other than veteran beauty Rekha.

The actress had come to promote her film Super Nani in Bigg Boss 8 when Puneet was one of the contestants of the show. It was pretty evident that things weren't fine between Rekha and Puneet and it might be because of the incident which happened with Big B years ago.

No one had any idea as to how things will unfold in the next few minutes after Salman asked every contestant in the house to dedicate something to Rekha.

However, when it was Puneet's turn to say something for Rekha, the actor started off with, “Rekha ma’am ko dekh kar mujhe kuch thoughts yaad aa rahe ha.”

The actress was quick to interrupt in between and say, “Mujhe aapko dekh ke, sorry to interrupt you, mujhe aapko dekh ke bohot saare thoughts aate hain.”

The conversation ended abruptly when Puneet delivered a piece of poetry saying, “Jiski saza sirf tum ho, mujhe aisa kuch gunah karna hai.” but things did not turn in his favour and Rekha retaliated saying, “Abhi kiya nahi ki aur karna hai?”

After this episode, the diva had entered the house to meet the contestants and made things more evident by Puneet. This clearly showed that something is wrong between the two.

The viewers were quick to guess the reason behind Rekha's behaviour was Amitabh Bachchan's fatal injury incident.

