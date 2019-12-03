News

When Reyhna Malhotra helped a lady in the flight...

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Dec 2019 06:52 PM

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Mannmohini actress Reyhna Malhotra believes in lending a helping hand.

Not many are aware that Reyhna was an air hostess before she entered the entertainment industry. But, it is well said that wherever you reach in life your learning can never go wasted.

Our sources informed that she was recently travelling to Lucknow for Mannmohini’s promotions. There was some confusion in the flight with some lady passenger. The issue was with regards to her tickets. The woman got very upset so Rehyna got up and spoke to the airhostess. She said that this is not the way to behave. She calmed the lady down,  spoke to her and got the things sorted. Since she was also an air hostess she knows how to deal with such issues. Later, while leaving the airport the lady again approached Reyhna and thanked her.”

Take a look at the pictures below of the lady thanking Reyhna!


That’s really sweet of you Reyhna! 
Tags > Reyhna Malhotra, Zee TV, Mannmohini, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon on Zee Tv's Pro...

Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon on Zee Tv's Pro Music Countdown
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Priya Arya
Priya Arya
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Monica Dogra
Monica Dogra
Prachi Thakker
Prachi Thakker
Tanaaz Currim
Tanaaz Currim
Barun Sobti
Barun Sobti
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Suyyash Rai
Suyyash Rai

past seven days