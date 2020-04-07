When Rohit Shetty and Salman Khan teased Paras Chabbra

MUMBAI: Paras Chhabra is one of the most popular television actors. He is known for shows like Karn Sangini, Badho Bahu and Vighnaharta Ganesha. He is also known for reality shows like Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and Bigg Boss 13.

During his stay in the Bigg Boss house, the actor grabbed the headlines for his closeness with Mahira Sharma, and that lead to his break up with his ex girlfriend Akanksha, which also made the news.

When Paras was in the Bigg Boss house he was always under the radar of Salman Khan and he often got bashed by him, but there were times when the host fooled around with the contestants also.

One of his fan clubs shared a video when Paras had done a stunt for Rohit Shetty and Salman Khan.

During the finale, Salman and Rohit Shetty challenged the young lad to kiss a lizard, and very sportingly Paras did the task, to which Salman commented that after staying for four months in the Bigg Boss house, this is what happens to you.

Paras was one of the strongest contestants in the house and he emerged as the fifth runner up of the show.

After Bigg Boss 13 ended, Paras got busy with reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

It was his swayamvar show, however, Paras Chhabra was more or less clear from Day one in his mind that he won't marry in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge because he didn't feel attracted to any participant.

Well, today he has made a name for himself and has a massive fan following which commendable.

For more news and update from Television and Bollywood, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com