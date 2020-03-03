When Salman Khan and Raghav danced and set the stage on fire...

MUMBAI: Star Plus dance reality show Dance Plus is a very successful series on television. The show sees contestants from all over India bring a string of variations to their styles and it just makes our eyes boggle.

Now the concept of the show is where these contestants are being trained by coaches Puneet, Dharmesh, Shakti, and in the latest season she was replaced by choreographer Karishma. And one of the USP of the show is that it’s been hosted by Raghav who makes the show very entertaining.

On the show as we all know there are a lot of celebrities who come to promote their movie and Raghav entertains them, and makes them laugh.

We came across a throwback video when superstar Salman had come on the show, to promote his upcoming movie Bharat, and where he shook a leg with the DID star on the song slow motion and the two nailed it on the stage.

The superstar did the hook step of Raghav, where they walked in slow motion, and it’s a delight to watch these two perform together.

Check out the video below :