When Salman Khan ROMANCED Rashami Desai

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most controversial and successful seasons of all time. One of the most talked about contestant of the show was Rashami Desai.

In almost all Weekends ka Vaar episodes, it was established that Salman Khan knew Rashami Desai. When Rashami’s personal life was being discussed in the show, Salman even entered the house and helped Rashami take a decision. The way Salman hugged her only showed his concern for Rashami.

It was the host Salman Khan who drew light on the fact that somebody is staying at Rashami’s residence. Time and again Salman tried to protect Rashami on the show.

Well, the duo knows each other from the time when they featured in an advertisement together. Salman Khan romanced with Rashami Desai in a washing bar advertisement. The duo romanced and also shook a leg for the commercial.

Recently, a few fans on Instagram posted pictures and discussed about the time when they saw their favorites Salman Khan and Rashami Desai in one frame.

Have a look at the picture:

What do you have to say about Rashami and Salman’s chemistry? Hit the comments section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.