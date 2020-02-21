When Sana Khan hypnotised Tik Tok star Awaez Darbar

MUMBAI: Awez Darbar is an internet sensation and has a massive fan following. The Tik Tok star keeps posting videos with a lot of celebrities and keeps the audience entertained.

Now, we came across a video that Awez has done with Sana Khan, and it is an adorable one.

In the video, you can see how Awez is trying to explain something to the actress, and she snaps and hypnotises him. Then, she starts hitting him, which he doesn’t realize. Once again, when she brings him back to his senses, he continues to explain something.

The video is really adorable and will bring a smile on your face.

And Sana and Awez should be doing more Tik Tok videos together.

Well, these days, Sana is grabbing the headlines for her break-up with choreographer Melvin Louis, while Awez is doing Tik Tok videos with Bollywood celebrities.

Have a look at the video below.