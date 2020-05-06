When Sana Khan supported THIS BB13 contestant against Rashami Desai

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 proved to be one of the most controversial seasons of all the time. Every participant who was seen in the show is still making headlines for all the various reasons.

From Sidharth Shukla to Rashami Desai, all are in the news and fans can't stop gushing about them.

While the show was going on, we have seen celebs supporting their best friends from the show and taking a stand for them.

The same happened when Sana Khan who has also been a part of Bigg Boss 6. The actress

Sana went against Rashami Desai to support Shehnaaz Gill. Wondering why?

Well, it all started when Rashami said that Shehnaaz is nothing without Sid. This didn't go well with Sana and she clearly refused to agree on this with Rashami.

Sana stood in support of Shehnaaz and said that it was Shehnaaz who made SId look vulnerable and cute. Sana went on to call Shehnaaz the strongest contestant on the show.

While some people agree, some don't. What do you think on the same? Tell us in the comments.

