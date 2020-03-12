When Sanjay R Gagnani aka Prithvi of Kundali Bhagya was compared to SRK's character from DON!

MUMBAI: Sanjay Ganagani who essays the role of Prithivi in Kundali Bhagya as gained a lot of applause and fans for his acting skills. The actor has a negative role in the serial and is one of the reasons why Preeta and Karan are not united.

Now the actor has a lot of fan clubs dedicated to him, and his fans are excited to see him. Now on the fan page of Kundali Bhagya, one of Sanjay’s performance was compared to SRK from don.

One the fans also commented that Prithvi is back and now he and Sherlyn will rock and will make Preeta’s life a living hell.

Well, there is no doubt that Sanjay does full justice to the role of Prithvi, and the best compliment for the villain performance is when the audience compliments you saying that they loved your performance but ate your character.

Check out the post below :