When Sanjeeda Shaikh was verbally abused for doing THIS

MUMBAI: Sanjeeda Shaikh is one of those actresses who is not only well-known for her acting chops but also for her impeccable dance moves and great sense of styling.

These days, Sanjeeda has been in news for her alleged separation with actor and husband Aamir Ali. There have been reports stating that Sanjeeda has moved to her parents place for quite some time now. Both Aamir and Sanjeeda have remained tight-lipped on the entire speculation.

However, the duo is quite active on their Instagram profile. Sanjeeda shared a funny post wherein she asked Siri (She is an intelligent assistant that offers a faster, easier way to get things done) what she can do in the midst of lockdown. To which Siri gave her a funny reply and called her a ‘lazy b****).

Don’t believe us, take a look at the below video!