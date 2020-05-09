When Sargun Mehta surprised Ravi Dubey with THIS while he was on a LIVE

MUMBAI: Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey are one of the most popular and loved couples of the small screen. The duo who are married for many years has given many relationship goals. Sargun and Ravi are very jolly and fun-loving. Their Instagram posts are such a delight for their fans. Fans lovingly call them SarAvi.

The duo had to spend a lot time in a long-distanced relationship as one of them was always travelling because of work. Sargun is doing exceedingly well in Punjabi film industry and was away for shoot for a long time. But the quarantine seems to have given Sargun and Ravi enough time to spend with each other and the duo is making the most of it.

While Ravi was busy doing a LIVE session, Sargun who was unaware of the same, gave him a long bear hug. Ravi responded and caressed her back and later revealed that he was on a LIVE, Sargun immediately went out of the frame.

Have a look at the video:

Aren’t these two super cute?

Show some love for them in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.