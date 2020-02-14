When on-screen shoot became off-screen fun for Tapu Sena!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar reported about post chamatkari angoothi track, the makers will roll out a new mini track revolving around Jethalal and Tapu Sena in SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Neela Telefilms).

As per plot, Tapu sena are playing carrom with Bapuji at Jethalal’s place. The mood is great and everyone is having fun pulling each other’s leg when they hear Jethaa Lal approaching and decided to play a prank on him. So they quietly go and hide in his bedroom and to take the mickey out of him. When Jethaa Lal enters the bedroom they jump out with a loud ‘boo’, scaring the daylights out of him. Not one to let go of a slight, Jethaa Lal decides to return the favor on the kids and springs a surprise on them when they go back to their game. In fact the actors had so much fun shooting for the episode that even post the shoot, they kept trying to scare each other through the day.

Well, we learnt that this particular shoot left Tapu Sena all happy. Once the camera was off, the young gang brigade played hide and seek game on the sets of Taarak Mehta.

Taarak Mehta actors are known for sharing great bonhomie and we wish that they keep the bond and keep entertaining viewers for coming years now.