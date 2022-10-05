When Shabir Ahluwalia lost around 14 kgs for his all-new avatar in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s latest fiction offering, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, has started off with a bang. The mature romance based in modern-day Vrindavan captures the story of Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia), who was once an effortless and easygoing charmer with women swooning around him. However, he has somehow lost that smile along the way and is, today, an intense, brooding man. On the other side, Radha (Neeharika Roy) is a spiritual and optimistic girl, who is on a mission to help Mohan smile once again. While the intriguing plot of the show has kept the audience hooked, it is Shabir Ahluwalia’s new avatar that has become the talk of the town.

Shabir has been winning the hearts of the audience as Rockstar Abhi over the past 8 years, however, his new look as Mohan has truly impressed one and all. In fact, the actor has transformed himself in the last few months to look the part and after losing around 14 kgs for the part, the dashing star is making heads turn. The TV superstar wanted to portray the part to the tee and hence, he has been working so hard to transform himself.

As Shabir Ahluwalia revealed, “The transformation from Abhi to Mohan has been quite significant. In fact, it took me some time and effort to get out of my last character and embrace Mohan’s characteristics. Their looks are quite different too, so I had to lean down to look the part. I worked very hard in the gym over the past few months and lost around 14 kgs to take up Mohan’s charming avatar. I must add that portraying my character to the best of my ability was my biggest motivation. I even tweaked my body language to get into the character and after having worked hard to get into the skin of my character, I just hope that the audience will love Mohan as much as they loved Abhi.”

While the audience will be thrilled to see Shabir Ahluwalia in this new and transformed avatar, it will be even more interesting to see how Radha helps Mohan rediscover himself and if she will be able to bring a smile to his face once again or not!

To witness this intriguing story of Radha and Mohan, tune in to Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan every Monday to Saturday at 8:00 PM, only on Zee TV!