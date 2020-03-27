News

When Shah Rukh Khan trained Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi on how to romance a girl

SRK trained Rithvik and Karan how to romance a girl and the verdict for them was hilarious

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Mar 2020 04:34 PM

MUMBAI: Rithvik and Karan are the most loved actors on television. Their chemistry and camaraderie is loved by the viewers and the fans love to watch them together on screen.

We came across a video, where the Badshah of Bollywood is teaching them how to romance.

The clip is from a show where Rithvik is seen romancing the girl and SRK is guiding him but then he fumbles. On the other hand, when Karan starts romancing he catches the girl’s lie and then goes back to Rithvik telling that, he is the only true love of Karan's life.

SRK tells Rithvik that he wasn’t romancing but scaring the girl and that Karan changed the narrative of the scene only.

Well, who better than Shah Rukh Khan to train these actors on romance as he is called ‘The King Of Romance’.

Tags Rithvik Dhanjani Karan Wahi Badshah Shah Rukh Khan The King Of Romance Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
In pics: Shraddha Arya, Nishant singh Malkani and Kanika Mann turns red carpet hosts for Zee Cine Awards

In pics: Shraddha Arya, Nishant singh Malkani and...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here