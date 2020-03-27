When Shah Rukh Khan trained Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi on how to romance a girl

MUMBAI: Rithvik and Karan are the most loved actors on television. Their chemistry and camaraderie is loved by the viewers and the fans love to watch them together on screen.

We came across a video, where the Badshah of Bollywood is teaching them how to romance.

The clip is from a show where Rithvik is seen romancing the girl and SRK is guiding him but then he fumbles. On the other hand, when Karan starts romancing he catches the girl’s lie and then goes back to Rithvik telling that, he is the only true love of Karan's life.

SRK tells Rithvik that he wasn’t romancing but scaring the girl and that Karan changed the narrative of the scene only.

Well, who better than Shah Rukh Khan to train these actors on romance as he is called ‘The King Of Romance’.