When Shaheer Sheikh used to carry Saurav Gurjar on his back on the sets of Mahabharat

MUMBAI: One of the finest actors Shaheer Sheikh, who is currently playing the lead in a daily soap Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, is still remembered for his impressive and power-packed performance as Arjun in Star Plus’ Mahabharat.

And now that Mahabharat has returned on TV, Shaheer and his fans are all excited and reliving those old good memories.

In an interview with TellyChakkar Shaheer mentioned how he enjoyed working with the entire cast of Mahabharat and felt like living a hostel life since they used to shoot away from Mumbai. He also said that he is still in touch with most of them and especially shares a good bond with Saurav Gurjar who played Bheem.

Not many would know but Shaheer used to carry Saurav on his shoulders during the shoots of Mahabharat. They used to not get time to exercise hence he used to carry him on his back and climbed the staircase in order to stay fit.

Checkout the above picture of the boys having a Vikram-Betaal moment on the sets of Mahabharat!