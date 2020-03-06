When Shakti and Raghav said 'I love you' to each other

MUMBAI: Star Plus dance reality show Dance Plus is a very successful series on television. The show sees contestants of all range and every kind of dance forms is seen.

Now the concept of the show is where these contestants are being trained by coaches Puneet, Dharmesh and Shakti. The USP of the show is that it’s been hosted by Raghav who makes the show very entertaining, and the fun banter between Raghav and Shakti is loved by the audience.

Now we came across a video where you can see Raghav and Shakti dancing on the tunes of I Love You from Mr India, Raghav requests her to dance, and they both danced on this sensuous song, and along with the audience the judges got excited and encouraged them to dance.

There is no doubt that Shakti and Raghav make an adorable couple and the audience loves to see them together, time and again they have been linked to each other, but there is no confirmation for the same. But this was missed in the last season as Shakti had stepped down as the judge of the show.

Check out the video below :