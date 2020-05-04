When Shakti Mohan CRIED for HIM

MUMBAI: Shakti Mohan has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment world. The phenomenal dancer that she is, has also started to work on various Bollywood songs. Shakti is also highly involved with her dance academy Nritya Shakti.

The dancer turned actress started her career with Zee TV’s Dance India Dance 2 which she also went ahead to win. Post the show, the actress received yet another dancing show called Channel V’s Dil Dosti Dance wherein apart from dancing she became an actress. The show also had her friend and colleague from DID Kuwar Amar Singh.

Kuwar and Shakti are great friends and one of the reasons for the same is that both of them started their journey together from the stage of DID. The duo gave a few amazing performances which is till date the audience's favorite. Their chemistry on songs like ‘Dhak Dhak karne laga' and ‘Khuda Jaane’ has a separate fan following. Fans fondly call them ArSha.

While wrapping up her part from Dil Dosti Dance, Shakti, in an interview, got emotional. She spoke about her friendship with Kuwar and couldn’t control the tears. Kuwar was also pleasantly surprised to see Shakti in tears. The duo hugged and expressed that they mean too much for each other.

Have a look at the snaps from their interview:

