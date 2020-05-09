When Shehnaaz abused Arti Singh

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill came into limelight after participating in Bigg Boss 13. Her fan following has escalated after participating in the reality show.

Bigg Boss 13’s bubbly and chirpy contestant Shehnaaz has bagged a special place in the audience’s hearts. She managed to make a place in their hearts for her entertainment quotient and child-like innocence.

The model-singer has been known to be called as Punjabi ki Katrina since the TV reality show.

The actress has a massive fan following where the fans showed a lot of love, support and care for the actress.

On the other hand, today Arti Singh is also a big name in the world of television. The actress rose to fame with her stint at the Bigg Boss house and emerged as the 5th runner up of the show.

She was the only contestant who played the game individually without anyone’s support and carved a niche for herself.

Now we came across a #throwback video when Shehnaaz had abused Arti and the latter lost her cool on her.

In the video, you can see how Shehnaaz and Arti are fighting and for a small misunderstanding that has happened. Arti tells that she hasn’t said much as she let go thinking that Shehnaaz was like a child but now things have gone out of hand.

At point Shehnaaz abuses Arti and she gets irked and tells her fellow contestant that she not here to take anyone’s shit and to tell Shehnaaz to be in her limits.

Well, there is no doubt that the two were very strong contestants on the show, and at times there were good friends and also had fun times together.

No wonder this season is considered as one of the best seasons of Bigg Boss as the contestants were so good and gave such good content to the show.

