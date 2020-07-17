When Shehnaaz Gill imitated THIS Bigg Boss contestant

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill came into limelight after participating in Bigg Boss 13. Her fan following has escalated after her participation in the reality show.

Bigg Boss 13’s bubbly and chirpy contestant Shehnaaz has made a special place in the audience’s hearts. Her child-like innocence and entertaining personality have won fans’ hearts.

She grabbed the headlines for her friendship with Siddarth Shukla, and the two became a sensation post-Bigg Boss.

The two have a massive fan following and is loved by the audiences.

Shehnaaz was considered as the best entertainer of Bigg Boss 13 house as she used to entertain the audiences as well as the contestants.

Now we came across a funny video of Shehnaaz which is unmissable.

In the video, one can see how Shehnaaz is imitating Koena Mitra in the house and the housemates can’t control their laugher as she nails the performance.

She is also seen telling that she is very afraid of Koena and that if she comes to know that she has imitated her she won’t leave her at night.

Well, no doubt that Shehnaaz is talented and she deserved the 3rd runner up position in the show because as an artist one should know how to entertain the audiences and she knows to do that so well.

The actress is quite active on her social media platforms and keeps her fans updated about what she is up to. No wonder she has such a massive fan following and is loved worldwide.

