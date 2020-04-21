When Shenaaz expressed her feelings to Siddarth and Salman Khan

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill has become one of the most popular faces of the Hindi television industry. Already a popular name in the Punjabi music industry, she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 13.

During her Bigg Boss 13 journey, she won the hearts of fans and viewers for her cute antics. Post that she was seen in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, which also featured Paras Chhabra.

Siddarth and Shehnaaz's friendship was loved by the audience and they fondly called them Sidnaaz. Their relationship was special in many ways as they used to fight, and then patch up also, and whenever they had problems and we're not talking to each other, the fans started to trend the hashtag #wewantsidnaaz back.

The duo had made a place in the audience’s hearts and are loved by one and all.

Now recently the duo had come in a music video Bhula Dunga which has created history as it has reached 45 million views . The video is just away by a few numbers to get the silver plate on youtube.

We came across a video where Shehnaaz is clearly telling Siddarth that she loves him and owns him and she doesn’t want to win the trophy but only wants him.

And the video continues with sweet Sidnaaz moments. Everyone knows that the host of the show Salman Khan also had a soft corner for the actress.

In one of the clippings she also tells Salman that he also loves her and she also loves him but the love is different from Siddarth as it is a love of respect.

Recently she was trending on social media as her fans were proud of her and the hashtag #naazshehnaaz was trending.

