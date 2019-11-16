When Shivangi Joshi did a Madhuri Dixit

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi became a household name with her performance as Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress is loved by one and all, and she has a massive fan following.



The actress is quite active on her social media account, and she keeps posting cute and lovely pictures of hers. The actress at times also tries to do a Tik Tok videos and shares it with her fans and well wishers.



Now we cam across a video that was shared by one of her fans on a fan club page where you can see the actress acting on the Madhuri Dixit song Joote De Do Paise Le Lo from the famous movie Hum Aapke Hai Kaun.



The actress looks damn beautiful in the video and she nails the song with her acting skills, her expression in the song is to die for, and we are sure that this video will betreat for her fans



Check out the video here :

Check out the video here :