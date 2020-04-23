When Shivangi Joshi got completely into Madhuri Dixit's character; watch video

News

Shivangi Joshi wows everyone with her excellent dance performance in this throwback video.

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is popularly known as Naira Singhania in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress became a household name with this character and Shivangi's career reached new heights. 

The actress has been a part of the show for many years now and has been slaying in her role ever since then. 

And now, a throwback video which is doing the rounds of the social media shows how Shivangi is dancing on the rhythmic tune from Dil Toh Pagala Hai. The actress is dressed in an all-white salwar suit and dancing exactly the way Madhuri Dixit had danced on this tune. 

Take a look at the video:

The video also shows how Kartik AKA Mohsin Khan can't stop drooling over Naira's dance moves and has completely fallen for her. 

Shivangi's dance performance definitely reminded us of Madhuri Dixit. 

