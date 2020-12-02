When Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandna and Divyanka Tripathi made Mohsin Khan blush

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan is the heartthrob of the nation. The actor who is currently seen as Kartik Goenka in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has become a household name for his character.

Also, Mohsin's onscreen jodi with Shivangi Joshi has become a huge hit among the viewers. The duo has been a part of the show for many years now and their popularity is only rising with time.

We have often seen many actresses drooling over Mohsin for his dashing looks. In fact, many have also praised him for his stellar performances in his projects.

In one of his interviews, Mohsin was told about how some popular divas of television were all praises for him. Mohsin's reaction was just too cute and also he beautifully acknowledged their appreciation.

Well, it was none other than TV hotties Surbhi Chandna, Shivangi Joshi and Divyanka Tripathi who had praised Mohsin in their interviews.

When Mohsin came to know about it, he couldn't stop blushing. In fact, he found it really sweet of them to praise him for his achievements.

The actor said that all three divas are such wonderful that they will always speak positive and good things about me.

Well, Mohsin is definitely on cloud nine to receive so much love from Surbhi, Shivangi and Divyanka.

