When Shivangi Joshi was captured in a wonderful moment of three generations in one frame

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi's show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehala Hai has been successfully running for many years on the small screen and it has developed a great fan base. The show gave us many popular and talented stars who are today one of the top actors on the small screen.

Shivangi Joshi is also one of the popular faces of the small screen who rose to fame as Naira in this show. The actress has received immense love and support from her fans for her excellent performance. Also, Shivangi and Mohsin's pair in the show has become quite hit among the viewers. Fondly called by the name Kaira (Kartik+Naira), the couple is one of the most famous pairs of the small screen.

And now, Shivangi has shared some beautiful pictures on her Instagram story where she is seen chilling out with her grandmother (Nani), her mother and her aunt who she called 'badi ma'. That's like three generations in one frame.

All four of them posed for a beautiful click in a coffee shop. In one of the videos shared by Shivangi, we can see her nani enjoy Starbucks coffee. It was one of the sweetest videos ever. It seems Shivangi took out her lady gang for a coffee date.

Take a look at the pictures:

What do you think about these three different generations in Shivangi's family? Tell us in the comments.