When Shubhangi Atre gave her first take as Angoori bhabhi, the camera lens broke!

'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' actress Shubhangi Atre remembered the first day of the shoot on the sets and how she felt embarrassed when the camera lens was broken as she gave her first take as Angoori bhabhi. She also shared how once veteran singer Asha Bhosle praised Shubhangi for her role in the show.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/22/2023 - 07:00
Angoori bhabhi

MUMBAI :'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' actress Shubhangi Atre remembered the first day of the shoot on the sets and how she felt embarrassed when the camera lens was broken as she gave her first take as Angoori bhabhi. She also shared how once veteran singer Asha Bhosle praised Shubhangi for her role in the show.

She recalled: "The memory of my first day and the first scene at the shoot is still fresh. As I gave the first take as Angoori, the camera lens broke. Initially, I was very embarrassed and stressed, and my reaction was, 'Oh! my God, what just happened?' But then the entire cast and crew applauded, which was a huge surprise."

"They said, 'a broken camera lens is a good omen and a good start, you will go far!'. I was so relieved and felt so good about that gesture and statement. It truly made my day and is one of my fondest memories of my day at the shoot," said Shubhangi.

Being part of the show for so long and playing Angoori bhabhi, the actress said that this role has given her a lot of fame.

"Choosing to essay Angoori's character was a dream come true. I remember attending an award function where someone told me that legendary singer Asha Bhosle Ji, also present at the event, was looking for me. I met her, and she complimented me, saying, 'I watch your show and love your portrayal of Angoori.' She went on to add that 'it seems that the character was tailor-made for me as I suit the role perfectly. There could be no better Angoori than me. And I am one of her favourite characters in the show.' I was on cloud nine to hear such beautiful words from a legend and was completely amazed."

Does Shubhangi relate to her character? she said: "I also spend most of my time in the kitchen at home and have a very welcoming personality."

'Bhabiji Ghar Pai Hai' airs on &TV.

SOURCE-IANS

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai Asha Bhosle Angoori Bhabiji Ghar Pai Hai TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 03/22/2023 - 07:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Exposed! Balwinder responsibe for the fire breakout, Malishka to get exposed
MUMBAI :Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. Fans are in awe...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Emotional! Abhinav and Akshara realise their importance for each other
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Exclusive! “It was not easy at first, it took me a little while to get the grip of the industry”, Casting Director Md. Imran talks about his journey, hardships and advice for newcomers!
MUMBAI:Television had always been the grandest of mediums and has been the audience's go-to for entertainment. The...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Wow! Akshara to confess her feelings to Abhinav
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Kapil Sharma remembers KK on his show, sings 'Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana'
MUMBAI :Actor and stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma paid tribute to late singer K.K. by singing one of his most famous...
Recent Stories
Trending! Salman Khan's new song and Sanjay Dutt l's entry in Jawan, check out some of the trending news from the entertainment
Trending! Salman Khan's new song and Sanjay Dutt l's entry in Jawan, check out some of the trending news from the entertainment world

Latest Video

Related Stories
Woh Toh Hai Albelaa
Priyamvada Kant dedicates her role in 'Woh Toh Hai Albelaa' to her father
Kya Baat Hai! Shivangi Joshi finally gets discharged from the hospital
Kya Baat Hai! Shivangi Joshi finally gets discharged from the hospital
MasterChef Season 7: Big Update! Kamaldeep Kaur makes a big mistake; Chef Ranveer Brar gets upset
MasterChef Season 7: Big Update! Kamaldeep Kaur makes a big mistake; Chef Ranveer Brar gets upset
Exclusive! Priyanka Choudhary and Harshad Chopda to collaborate on a project together?
Exclusive! Priyanka Choudhary and Harshad Chopda to collaborate on a project together?
Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani to be part of the show?
Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani to be part of the show?
SONALI
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Sonali Bendre, Terence Lewis, and Geeta Kapur to grace the show to promote their upcoming show “India’s Best Dancer Season3”