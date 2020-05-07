When Siddarth Nigam apologised to Jannat

MUMBAI: Siddarth and Jannat share a good rapport but seems like Jannat is upset with Sid for some reason

Siddarth Nigam and Jannat Zubair are two big names from the world of television. The two are internet sensations. Siddarth is ruling the television screens with his performance as Alladin in Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga whereas Jannat was seen last on Colors Tu Aashiqui and is on a break.

They are a pro at Tik Tok videos and in no time their views hit a million views.

We came across a throwback video where both Siddarth and Jannat seem to be upset with each other in the video.

The song that is playing in the background is the same video song that Jannat and Siddarth had acted together.

Jannat is upset as he always comes late and for that Siddarth asks forgiveness.

The fans love to see Jannat and Siddarth together. They have commented that there are in love with the video and they would want to see more of them.

Well, there is news doing the rounds that Jannat is dating Mr Faisu, whereas Siddarth is dating his co-star Avneet Kaur. At times the fans get confused as to which couple is better when it comes to these videos.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com