When Siddarth Shukla made India proud!

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla is an Indian Television actor, best known for playing the role of Shivraj Shekhar in the popular television serial “Balika Vadhu” on Colors. He is also very famous because of his stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 13.

Siddharth Shukla was one of the most popular and loved contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Since day one the actor has left his mark in the show, though he is known for the wrong reasons.

He grabbed the headlines for his fights with Rashami and Asim, Inspite of all the negativity around him, he still emerged as the winner of the show.

Siddarth has come up the hard way. The actor began his career in the entertainment business as a model before he stepped into the world of acting.

The actor has a massive fan following and his fans keep running the hashtags online. He also has a lot of fan clubs dedicated to him.

We came across a #throwback photo to when Siddarth won the title of The Best Model Of the world. This seems to be the very first award that Siddarth had won. It’s a competition where all the models represent their country internationally and beating all other, he won the title.

Siddarth beat 40 other participants from across Asia, Latin America, and Europe and won the World's Best Model title. He became the first Asian to have won the Best Model of The World title and made India really proud.

He had began modelling in the year 2004 and was a participant in Gladrags Manhunt in 2004.

Well Siddharth, back then, had said that he was very happy that he won the title as it brought pride to India.

The actor has definitely made it big in the world of Showbiz with his sheer hard work and determination.

