When Siddarth's love for Shehnaaz was compared to Kabir Sigh

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most successful shows on television. The show was high on drama and the audience were hooked to watching the different dynamics between the contestants every passing episode.

As we all know the game is very tough to sustain and relationships crumble in no time. However, Siddarth and Shehnaaz managed to create a strong bond of friendship. They managed to create a place in the hearts of the audience and their fans fondly call them SidNaaz.

Now recently the duo had come in a music video Bhula Dunga which has created history as it has reached 45 million views.

It’s an achievement as SidNaaz are the first television personalities whose video has gained such high viewership.

Since the pairing of Siddarth and Shehnaaz began on the show, fans have gone crazy about them, and they bestow so much of love and admiration for the couple.

They have always believed that if Siddarth has not confessed his feelings for Shehnaaz he still somewhere considers her to be special.

The fans made a collage of Siddarth and Shehnaaz along with Shahid and Kiara and said that Siddnaaz is a perfect match to Kabir Singh and Preeti as the photo taken is from their movie Kabir Singh.

Siddarth and Shehnaaz have exactly posed in the same way like Shahid and Kiara, the fans have commented saying that they want to see the couple married.

While some fans have said that it’s a ‘’ Rab Nae Bana Di Jodi’’ couple and they look so adorable and cute together as if they are made for each other.

There is no doubt that Sidnaaz has a crazy fan following, and the fans go out of their way to make them feel special.

Siddarth and Shehnazz share great chemistry and they look like a dream couple.

