When Siddharth Nigam and Harshad shook a leg with Jennifer

18 Jan 2020 06:10 PM

MUMBAI: Harshad Chopda and Siddharth Nigam are among the most loved actors on TV. The duo has been entertaining the viewers with their respective shows and talents. 

Bepannah is a romantic mystery drama television series  oroduced by Cinevistaas Limited. It starred Harshad Chopda and Jennifer Winget. Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur currently feature in Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga and are setting the screen on fire with their chemistry.

Their on-screen chemistry is on point, while their off-screen friendship is crackling.

Recently, fans shared a TikTok wherein Siddhart has became the dance teacher and Harshad is a student. The most interesting part of the video is that Jennifer Winget is also dancing to the beat. This edited videos prove that fans are eagerly waiting them to see again on screen.

Have a look.

