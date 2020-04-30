When Siddharth Nigam-Avneet Kaur became bride and groom; check out

MUMBAI: Avneet Kaur and Siddharth Nigam are one of the most popular stars of the small screen. Both of these stars are a heartthrob of many and have proved themselves through their talent and sheer hard work and dedication.

Avneet has been climbing the ladder of success ever since she has stepped in the entertainment world and there is no stopping for her. Siddharth too has been rising high with success with all his work he has done so far.

Sid and Avneet are currently seen in SAB TV's show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga. The duo's pair has become an instant hit among the viewers and they can't stop adoring them.

Fans fondly refer them as Sidneet and there are several fan clubs dedicated to this beautiful onscreen pair.

Well before Aladdin, Avneet and Sid worked in Colors' show Chandra Nandini. Avneet played Sid's wife Charumati and the actor played Bindusara in the show.

And now, a picture of Avneet and Sid is doing the rounds where they are all decked up in beautiful bride and groom avatar.

Take a look at the picture:

The picture is probably from a wedding sequence from the show and both are looking extremely beautiful together.

What do you think about about the same? Tell us in the comments.