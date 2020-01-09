News

When Siddharth Nigam RESCUED Avneet Kaur

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
09 Jan 2020 04:29 PM

MUMBAI: It is no news that Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur are one of the most loved couples on Indian television today. 

Their friendship is something which the world is aware of for they share the same on their social media handles. It is also their friendship because of which their on screen chemistry comes out so brilliantly. Siddharth and Avneet, who play Aladdin and Yasmine in Sony SAB’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga, have charmed their way to their fans’ hearts, and a lot of credit goes to their off-screen bond and mutual respect for each other.

The fans are totally in love with them and have named them #SidNeet (combination of Siddharth and Avneet). 

They duo often make TikTok videos. They recently made an interesting video wherein Siddharth rescued his BFF Avneet from goons.

Have a look at the video:

Needless to say the duo is super cute!

