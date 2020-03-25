When Sidharth and Shehnaaz recreated a moment from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most successful shows on television and one of the reasons why the show was a hit is because of the contestants and the content they provided for the show.

As we all know, the game of Bigg Boss is very tough to sustain and relationships crumble in no time. But Sidharth and Shehnaaz managed to create a cute bond of friendship and made a place in the audience’s heart. Their fans fondly call them Sidnaaz.

They have a commendable fan following and the viewers are happy to see them in their music video together along with the Bigg Boss 13 episodes re-running on Colors.

Now we came across a photo where the two have posed like Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel from the Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai poster, and two look adorable.