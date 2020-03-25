News

When Sidharth and Shehnaaz recreated a moment from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Mar 2020 04:08 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most successful shows on television and one of the reasons why the show was a hit is  because of the contestants and the content they provided for the show.

As we all know, the game of Bigg Boss is very tough to sustain and relationships crumble in no time. But Sidharth and Shehnaaz managed to create a cute bond of friendship and made a place in the audience’s heart. Their fans fondly call them Sidnaaz.

They have a commendable fan following and the viewers are happy to see them in their music video together along with the Bigg Boss 13 episodes re-running on Colors. 

Now we came across a photo where the two have posed like Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel from the Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai poster, and two look adorable.

 

Tags Colors Bigg Boss 13 Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai Hrithik Roshan Ameesha Patel Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
In pics: Shraddha Arya, Nishant singh Malkani and Kanika Mann turns red carpet hosts for Zee Cine Awards

In pics: Shraddha Arya, Nishant singh Malkani and...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here