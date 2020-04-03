When Sidharth Shukla slapped Rashami Desai; watch video

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. Season 13 of the show saw some of the most popular television actors as participants. Eventually, the show ended by announcing Sidharth Shukla as the winner.

The show has ended, but the contestants are still making headlines for various reasons. This piece revolves around Sidharth and Rashami Desai. Their chemistry in Dil Se Dil Tak was loved by all. Their pairing was liked by all and the show became a hit. However, in Bigg Boss 13, their bond wasn't as great as we saw on the show. They had constant fights and often brought the house down with their screeching voices. From Sidharth Shukla's 'Aisi ladki' comment to Rashami calling him a 'drug addict', these two crossed all the limits. And even their fans followed the suit on social media. Rashami and Sidharth's fans fought to a great degree on social media. Now, here’s a viral video made by a fan that sees Sidharth slapping Rashami.

The video is basically a mashup of a few scenes from their show Dil Se Dil Tak and the events that happened in Bigg Boss 13 house. In Dil Se Dil Tak, there was a scene where Sidharth slaps Rashami. The editor has taken up this scene and played it on loop for the dramatic effect and we also have Bhula Dunga song playing in the background.

What do you think about the video? Hit the comment section.