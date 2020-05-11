News

When Sidharth Shukla SPENT WARM MOMENTS with Rashami Desai's mother

By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
11 May 2020

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is making sure that our readers and audience are entertained while we face this challenging period of being on a lockdown in the wake of Coronavirus. We’re trying hard to provide our readers with interesting articles and fun facts about actors and the showbiz industry.

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai’s journey was pretty eventful in Bigg Boss 13. The duo met during Colors’ show Dil Se Dil Tak and were reported of having problems with each other while performing for the show. However, there was also a buzz that apparently both Sidharth and Rashami were dating each other.

There have been many revelations in Bigg Boss 13 about their bond and the duo were at loggerheads on several occasions.

TellyChakkar.com has got its hands on an old picture from Sidharth and Rashami’s happy days (While they weren’t fighting) during Dil Se Dil Tak wherein Sidharth and Rashami are seen giving a peck on Rashami’s mother’s cheeks. Rashami’s mother can be spotted having an overwhelmed expression.

Have a look at the picture:

What do you have to say about the bond that the duo once shared? Hit the comment section below.

