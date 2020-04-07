When Smriti Khanna's hilarious prank scared hubby Gautam Gupta; watch video

MUMBAI: Smriti Khanna is well-known for her role as Ritika in Colors' popular show Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi. The actress was paired opposite Gautam Gupta. Smriti and Gautam fell in love on the sets of the show and after dating for some time, the duo got married in a lavish ceremony in 2017.

Smriti and Gautam are one happily married couple and are now all set to enter the new phase in their lives. The couple is expecting their first baby and Smriti is in last months of her pregnancy. Smriti has been extremely active on social media and keeps posting lovey-dovey pictures with Gautam.

The actress is one prankster and often plays hilarious pranks on her husband Gautam.

In her recent Instagram video, Smriti has done it yet again. The actress is seen showering kisses on her husband Gautam while he is busy looking at his phone. What was more fun was that Smriti used some filter where she looked like a man.

When Gautam looked at the camera, he got so scared and Smriti burst out laughing.

Take a look at the video:

Smriti and Gautam are making the most of it during the quarantine, especially by making fun videos.

What do you think about this cute mom-to-be and her hilarious video? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.