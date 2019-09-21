When Soniya Kaur became Geet from Jab We Met

MUMBAI: Actor Soniya Kaur, who plays the role of Jasmeet in Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, recently donned a look similar to actor Kareena Kapoor's in Jab We Met. The actor says that she felt amazing to be emulating such a cult character. "I felt amazing. I am glad that I got a chance to dress up as Bebo did in Jab We Met...the same dress, same makeup, and even the hairstyle was the same. Kareena Kapoor is so beautiful, I am so happy that I got to be Geet from Jab We Met for a while because 'Main Apni Favourite Hoon'," she says.



The actor says that she loves the film. "I must have seen Jab We Met so many times you can't imagine. You will never get bored watching this movie. I love Kareena's role in the first half of the film. She is so energetic as Geet. My character in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is the same even Jasmeet is very energetic all the time. I feel somewhat Geet and Jasmeet are almost similar to each other, they both are cute, bubbly, naughty, funny and bindass. Jasmeet speaks her heart out always as Geet does. I feel that Geet from Jab We Met and Jasmeet from Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke are totally similar to each other," she says.



Ask her what she likes about Kareena, and she says, "Kareena is such a good actor. I loved her role in her film Chameli. I couldn't believe that even though she is so classy and stylish in real life she took up that role and has done justice to it. Chameli is my favorite film of Kareena's for sure."



Meanwhile, her character in the show has got a great response. "I am getting an amazing response for my character. There are times when I play a little negative in the show so at that time, I receive hate comments from them, which is actually a compliment for me that I am doing my job completely fine. So fans have a love-hate relationship with Jasmeet. When I have funny or cute scenes, I get so much love from them. So fans behave according to the scenes I have in the show. Other than that, our producer Rajan sir has been so supportive always, he guides us and motivates us a lot which makes us feel so good. In spite of being such a great producer, he has no ego issues. He always personally messages and invites us if there is any party or any show-related function. So I feel pretty much blessed that I got an opportunity to work with him," she says.